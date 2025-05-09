To get access to every word of every single PoliticusUSA post, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett and DNC Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta took part in a SiriusXM town hall hosted by Urban View’s Clay Cane and Reecie Colbert, and Rep. Crockett in her usual way told the truth about the Democratic donor class as the party looks toward 2028.

Transcript via SirusXM’s Urban View:

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: It is it is this fear that the people within the party, within the primary system, will have about voting for a woman because every time we voted for a woman, we've lost. So far. And I think that that's a natural fear because we just want to win. So there's a lot of people that are like, you know what? Like, let's go find the safest white boy we can find. I mean, I'm just saying.

CLAY CANE, HOST: Those are the callers that we're hearing. We're hearing people…

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: No, for real.

CLAY CANE, HOST: A white man's got to do it. We’re getting those callers.

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: No, for real. And to be clear, when we talk about them, I can tell you that there is one specific candidate. I had a donor on the phones with me telling me that all the donors are lining up behind that candidate. So I can tell, and I tell you, it's not a black person nor a woman, okay? So they have - quote unquote, “they” - have chosen. When I say “they,” it's the same donors that most likely had their opinions about Joe Biden and moved... So like, that would be the “they” that I would talk about.

It is natural for Democrats to have some fear. They ran two of the most qualified women for the presidency in American history, and lost both times to an incompetent sexist who is in the process of running the country into the ground for a second time.

They want a safe choice, but the last time the Democratic donor class overruled primary voters, they got Trump sent back to the White House.

As Rep. Crockett says below, the power belongs to Democratic voters.

Crockett Tells Democratic Voters Don’t Give Up Your Power