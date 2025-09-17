PoliticusUSA is beholden to no political party, special interest, or individual. We are 100% independent, and you can support us by becoming a subscriber.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has a reputation for not pulling punches and telling the blunt truth, so when she had a chance to address and question FBI Director Kash Patel, there was a high probability that uncomfortable truths about Patel might be raised.

Rep. Crockett said:

Man. Oh man. There has been so much today and I truly don't know where to start. So I'm just gonna make sure that we start off with a few facts. So a couple of facts that we need to make clear for everyone is that number one director Christopher Ray, when he was appointed to be the head of the FBI was appointed by Donald Trump.

Now I will agree that I definitely take issue with a number of decisions that Donald Trump makes, especially when it comes to the people that he decides to appoint to very important positions including this one, because I did have to make sure that I wasn't going crazy, but when I say that you are the least qualified FBI director in the history of the FBI, that is real because you are the only one that never even served with the FBI prior to joining.

Yet we are supposed to believe that you were the greatest thing since sliced bread. I didn't ask you a question. Now what I wanna go through is to talk about why you are a failure and why. Honestly, we just need to tell you. Bye-bye. I know that you got a little upset and you put on your show for your boss 'cause it seems like you're trying to save your job. when it came to talking to Senator Booker yesterday.

But let's go through some of your failures. So before you were even confirmed, and I think one of my colleagues, my colleague from Georgia pointed out that you are already targeting career officials so that you could direct illegal firings. Mind you these cases that you were so upset about, which are the ones tied to Trump?

The cases came through his handpicked FBI director. And frankly, when people sit around and say things like, Oh, we're happy because now we feel safe. I don't know who feels safe in this country except for the white supremacists, because I, as a black woman, definitely don't feel safe.