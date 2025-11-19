The federal ruling by a conservative majority court that Trump's gerrymandered map of Texas is illegal and can’t be used in the 2026 election revealed that Trump’s gerrymander war could end up costing Republicans House seats in 2026.

The gerrymander war that Trump started in an effort to rig the House Republican majority in 2026 had already run into rough seas before the Texas decision.

Indiana Senate Republicans announced that they don’t have the votes to redraw the state’s congressional maps. This development has sent Trump on a days-long rage bender against state senate Republicans in Indiana, where he is threatening to primary any Senate Republican who doesn’t vote for a new map.

In red Utah, Trump’s party lost in court, and Democrats will gain a US House seat in Salt Lake City. In Kansas, Senate Republicans in that state announced on election night that they do not have the votes to draw the congressional maps, so a gerrymander won’t be happening in Kansas.

Trump has gotten new seats in North Carolina and Missouri. The North Carolina gerrymander is also being challenged in court.

The ruling on the Texas maps doesn’t impact California’s new map.

Paul Mitchell, the man in charge of redrawing California’s map, posted on X:

No, this doesn’t undo #Prop50. The trigger language was removed in the legislative process as it was clear that TX was redistricting. So, even if their map is invalidated/postponed, the Prop 50 maps stay in place.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) went live after the ruling to talk about the Texas decision and what it means.

Crockett said:

Y’all know we had all this drama over our lines because Trump decided that he wanted to start in Texas. He wanted to come and snatch seats in Texas, right? And specifically he wanted to reduce the voting power and the voting strength of black and brown voices in Texas.

Right? So here it is. I have been engaged in litigation. Since the last lines, ‘cause the current lines that we have are bad, but the new lines were even worse. So here it is. He says, yo, Abbott come through for your boy. Right? Ultimately Abbott, of course, rolled up says, I’ll do whatever you want me to do. Okay?

Now they’ve got themselves into a tizzy because after they started that, we know Gavin Newsom said, oh, y’all wanna play? We can play. So California did what they did.

