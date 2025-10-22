One of the rising stars in the Democratic Party of the Trump 2.0 era has been Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX). Crockett’s willingness to bluntly speak what many Democrats view as the truth and confront the administration has won her supporters in her party.

Crockett has also drawn the attention of Trump, who has targeted the Texas congresswoman with racist and sexist insults.

After the state of Texas further gerrymandered its congressional map at Trump’s direction, Rep. Crockett has several options available to her in the 2026 election.

Rep. Crockett discussed her options on SiriusXM’s The Lurie Daniel Favors Show.

Daniel Favors asked, “Now you mentioned this district, and you have noted previously that your district has been redrawn. Do you plan to continue running to represent in the district that you will now be located in?”

Crockett answered, “I have no idea where I’ll run. These are my three options. Currently we’re waiting on the court to come down with a final opinion as to whether or not these lines will go into effect immediately or not. Our filing period is about to open, so they only have a little bit more time because you got to know where you’re running. So we’re expecting that we’re going to get a court ruling here shortly on whether or not the lines go into effect for this election. So the lines may stay like they are, which means nothing changes about my district. They may change to what was signed into law. And that means that I would be moved into another district.”

