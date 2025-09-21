The mainstream media has been bending the knee to Trump since before he returned to the White House, so they seem surprised when brave voices continue to stand their ground and tell the truth about Donald Trump.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) showed that the president’s censorship campaign will not silence her.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Rep. Crockett, “Do you have a responsibility as an elected official not to raise the temperature, but rather lower the temperature, particularly when there are people out there who listen to elected officials all over the place who are not well who use that as a way to instigate the political violence that you are calling out?”



The Texas Democrat replied:

I think that my responsibility is to be transparent and to be honest.



And the reality is that we are living in a time in which this administration and this regime is not interested in making sure that people understand history. We need to understand why they are so problematic. And so I am using that language because it is accurate language when we see the consolidation of power, when we see them trying to chill speech of jokesters, when we're seeing all of this.



That is a playbook out of Hitler. And I won't deny it. Like, these are the facts. But one of the things that I have never done that the president has done consistently is called specifically for violence. He has said, oh, beat that one up. He has said those types of things.