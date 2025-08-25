PoliticusUSA will always be independent, committed to truth, and will never bend the knee, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The leadership ranks within the Democratic Party continue to grow, as one of the outcomes of Trump’s decision to deploy the military in blue cities under the pretense of an imaginary crime wave is that Democrats have come together at all levels to fight back.

As Trump keeps rumbling about sending National Guard troops to Chicago, Gov. JB Pritzker held a news conference where he stepped up and challenged Trump in direct and clear terms.

Gov. Pritzker (D-IL) said:

Today, we are standing here, united in public, in front of the cameras, unafraid to tell the president that his proposed actions will make our jobs harder and the lives of our residents worse. Earlier today in the Oval Office, Donald Trump looked at the assembled cameras and asked me personally to say, Mr. President, can you do us the honor of protecting our city? Instead, I say, Mr. President, do not come to Chicago. You are neither wanted here nor needed here.

Your remarks about this effort over the last several weeks have betrayed a continuing slip in your mental faculties and are not fit for the auspicious office that you occupy.

Video: