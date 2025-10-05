There is a pattern to what the Trump administration does when they invade a city. The administration deploys ICE and National Guard troops who act first and then the administration releases propaganda before the facts are known to cover their tracks.

Kristi Noem went on Fox News on Sunday morning to respond to Chicago’s mayor calling ICE’s actions in the city dangerous and reckless.

Noem said, “ People on the streets are clapping as we do our work. They’re clapping as these officers are arresting these bad criminals. This is a war zone. His city is a war zone, and he’s lying so that criminals can go in there and destroy people’s lives. Where we have gone, we’ve made it much more free. People are much safer.”

Gov. JB Pritzker went on CNN and responded to Noem.

Pritzker said:

Let me just say that the secretary doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

She, frankly says that people are clapping. They’re not, they’re booing her on the street and they’re booing ice and CBP, they’re marching CBP marching on a beautiful Sunday. In Michigan Avenue. In downtown Chicago they’re raiding neighborhoods where instead of going after the bad guys, they’re just picking up people who are brown and black and then checking their credentials.

PoliticusUSA will never bow down to any party or person. We are 100% independent and our news and opinion is always committed to facts and truth. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.