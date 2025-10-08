The mainstream press has always viewed Donald Trump as its sacred cash cow. The media that is owned by some of the biggest corporations and richest individuals on the planet raked in the cash by giving Trump attention, while never ever mentioning the truth that was staring them in the face.

Donald Trump has always had a habit of saying things that a person who isn’t sane would say.

As Trump has aged, he has powerboated away from weird and into full-blown, if this guy were a family member, he probably wouldn’t be allowed to live without supervision.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent. We answer to no one but you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

The Supreme Court majority decided that Trump was the president who needed to hear that he is above the law.

Now that he is president for a second time, Trump took that green flag to let loose the gremlins in his head and has run wild.

It has been the nation’s governors who are trying to fight off Trump's invasions of their cities and states, who have been willing to speak bluntly.

Gov. Pritzker has been the most blunt of all, and he told The Chicago Tribune:

This is a man who’s suffering dementia. This is a man who has something stuck in his head. He can’t get it out of his head. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t know anything that’s up to date. It’s just something in the recesses of his brain that is effectuating to have him call out these cities. And then, unfortunately, he has the power of the military, the power of the federal government to do his bidding, and that’s what he’s doing.

Trump responded to the very serious question about his mental health by holding a White House event where he promised to go after the imaginary ANTIFA, and claimed that the windows in Portland, Oregon have no glass.