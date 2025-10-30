When Gov. JB Pritzker and local leaders met with reporters on Thursday, it might have been assumed that he was holding the press conference to update the world on what ICE is doing in Chicago, and while officials did provide updates, the governor used the press conference to do something else.

Pritzker used the opportunity to tell the world what the Trump administration is doing to children in Illinois.

The Trump administration has been the most anti-child administration in modern US history. Trump is set to cut off food to needy kids by refusing to fund the SNAP program. Children are facing a loss of health insurance through Medicaid and CHIP cuts that were passed by Republicans in Congress and signed into law by Trump.

Trump has cut funding for federal programs that protect children from predators.

What ICE has done to kids in the cities where they and the National Guard have been deployed has been especially cruel. ICE has targeted children by waiting outside of schools to arrest them or their parents. ICE has taken parents away from their kids in the dead of night.

Kids have been subjected to tear gas and pepper spray.

Trump has caused kids harm and trauma.

Gov. Pritzker asked Trump and his Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to do one simple thing.

Don’t terrorize children over Halloween weekend.

Pritzker said:

The Department of Homeland Security claims their highest priority is to protect children. So today I have to ask them, please live up to those ideals. I’ve sent a letter to Christie Noam and to the Department of Homeland Security Leadership, asking them to pause all of their federal agent operations for the entirety of the Halloween weekend.

