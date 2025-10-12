Donald Trump wants to be a President-King. Forget fascism or any other term that academics may want to attach to Trump’s activities; the principle is very simple. Trump wants the Executive to no longer be a coequal branch of government.

The current president wants his branch to be above the other two in status and power. Trump wants to unilaterally make policy and be the sole decisionmaker for the country.

The founders of our current system of goverance split power between three branches of government gave each the ability to check the other to make sure that power was not concentrated in the hands of one individual.

Trump is attempting to shatter that system, but beneath the chaos, much of the system has continued to hold and check this president.

On Sunday during an interview on ABC, Gov. JB Pritzker was asked if he is worried about Trump’s Department of Justice coming after him.

Pritzker answered:

It’s true that the president says things and sometimes he follows through on those threats, and he certainly has the power of the presidency. He does not have the power to overcome the Constitution.

And so, I -- am I afraid? I am not afraid. Do I think that he could do it? He might. But as I’ve said before, come and get me.

I mean, you’re dead wrong, Mr. President and Mr. Vice President. And I will stand up for the law and the Constitution. That’s what we do in the state of Illinois.

Trump doesn’t have the power to override the Constitution, and it was another answer of Pritzker’s about the Insurrection Act that further the discussion of Trump’s power limitations that you can read below.