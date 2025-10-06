There is something about Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker that really seems to intimidate Donald Trump.

Pritzker held a press conference with Chicago political and civic leaders where he announced that the state of Illinois is suing Trump to block him from deploying the military to Chicago.

The governor said:

Their plan all along has been to cause chaos, and then they can use that chaos to consolidate Donald Trump’s power. They think they can fool us all into thinking that the way to get out of this crisis that they created is to give them free reign. That plan will only work if we let it.

The state of Illinois is going to use every lever at our disposal to resist this power grab and get Noem’s , thugs the hell out of Chicago. I’m not afraid. I am not afraid and I won’t back down. Now before I turn the podium over, the court here has given us Department of Justice two days to respond in writing to the state’s TRO motion, and they have to respond by midnight Wednesday night, and the next hearing will be on Thursday.

Video of Pritzker:

Pritzker’s comments sent Trump off into delusional fantasy land.