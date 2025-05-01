PoliticusUSA is journalism without the corporate and billionaire filters. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

It has become an involuntary reflex for members of the Trump administration to blurt out the name Joe Biden when confronted with any bad news.

JD Vance took it to a new level when he went on Fox News to do damage control with Bret Baier.

Video:

Baier asked Vance, “ The economy shrank for first time in three years. People are pointing to the tariff policy. There are people looking at their 401(k)s who are worried. What do you tell them? Is this going to work?”

Vance answered:

So the first thing is when you talk about the economy, this is Joe Biden's economy and we inherited $2 trillion of debt, the highest peacetime deficits in American history, a $1.2 trillion day trade deficit, which fundamentally means we're not making enough of our own stuff. And the president came in and he said, this is not always gonna be easy. It would've been very easy for Donald Trump to do what administrations past have done, which is borrow a lot of money and continue fueling the national debt.

He said, no, we need a reset. We need American workers to have better jobs. We need to protect the jobs that they have right now, and we need to be more self-reliant as an economy, which by the way, will drive down those skyrocketing levels of debt that we've seen. That is what he promised he was gonna do, and he came in and we've started that process now.

Donald Trump didn’t promise to burn your retirement account to the ground while crashing the economy.

We have reached the point already in the failed Trump/Vance administration where they are rewriting history and trying to pretend like everything that they said six months ago never happened.

Crashing the economy was the plan because the best way to bring back jobs is to empty store shelves and potentially cause mass unemployment.

Vance is spewing contradictory nonsense.

There is no economic plan, just like there is no foreign policy plan, or no plan for international trade.

Folks, there is no plan.

The plan is to attribute every negative occurrence to Joe Biden.

If Biden can’t be blamed, they will say that they meant to do that.

The majority of the American people aren’t falling for it. They know that Trump broke the economy, and they are blaming Trump and Vance for the slow-motion train wreck that is heading straight for us all.