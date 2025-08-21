PoliticusUSA is independent news that is committed to being the voice of reason in an unreasonable time. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

JD Vance grovels almost as much as he gets heckled by the American people when he shows his face in public, but what he did on Fox News when he sat down to talk to Laura Ingraham about Putin took things to a new and democracy endangering level.

Video:

Ingraham asked Vance what was it like to meet Putin, and the Vice President of the United States said:

I've actually never met Putin the president did that, that meeting. I've talked to him on the phone a number of times. It's interesting, he's, he's more soft spoken than you would necessarily expect. The, the American media has a particular image of him.

He's soft spoken in a certain way. He's very deliberate. He's very careful. And I think fundamentally he's a person who looks out for the interests as he sees it, as of Russia. And I think one of the reasons he respects the president of the United States is because he knows the president looks out. For the interests of the American people and while they often disagree about issues, and obviously the President has been very critical of, of Vladimir Putin the President's also willing to work with anybody if he thinks it's gonna accomplish an important goal for America.

And we all agree an important goal is to stop the killing.

According to Vance, Putin isn’t a bad guy. Putin wants to stop the killing. Of course, it was Putin who invaded Ukraine. It is also Putin who could stop killing innocent Ukrainians anytime that he wanted to.