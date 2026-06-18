When Trump has done something that is unpopular, he sends JD Vance out to take the heat and defend it. Since Vance has deluded himself into thinking that he is being elevated and that this is his path to the White House, he continues to become the face of a lot of things that the American people don’t like.

It happened again on Thursday, as Vance stood before White House reporters and took questions about an Iran deal that even members of his own party are trashing.

If Vance is auditioning to be president, his press briefing felt like a bombed audition.

The vice president was asked, “ Many of the colleagues that you served with in the US Senate and Republican Conference have criticized this deal over the last 24 hours. What is your message, Mr. Vice President, back to them?”

VP Vance answered:

So I guess I would say to anybody, any of the critics is number one, have a little bit of faith in the President of the United States. The idea that he is gonna strike a deal that's been bad for the American people, it's preposterous.

He is the person who has had the courage to fundamentally transform our relationship with Iran and with a lot of other countries over the last year and a half. He, he believes in this deal. He is going to see it to completion, and if the Iranians don't comply, we still have every single tool and point of leverage that we have today. That'd be message number one, is have a little faith in the president's ability, given that he's got us this far, to take us the final step.

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Every deal that Trump has made has been bad for America. All of Trump’s deals have been bad. The president has had nearly one and a half terms in office, and has yet to make a single good deal, so the message that Congress and the American people should trust Trump isn’t a great one.

Things went downhill when Vance was asked about the deal's lopsidedness.