There is a common and recurring pattern after nearly a year of the second Trump administration. When there is bad news that Donald Trump does not want to be associated with, he sends his vice president, JD Vance, out to deal with the media and take the hit for the administration.

Vance seems to be completely clueless and blind to the fact that Trump is setting him up.

After an ICE agent killed Renee Good in Minneapolis as she was observing one of their immigration actions, Vance was deployed by Trump to try to clean up the mess.

What the Vice President did was make the looming scandal even worse for Republicans.

Vance was asked if the ICE agent was placed on leave or taken off duty, and he answered:

Well, first of all, it was a legitimate law enforcement operation. We were going door to door to try to find criminal illegal aliens and deport them from the United States of America.

Because if you come to our country illegally in violation of our immigration laws, then we have the mandate, and in fact, we have the legal duty to enforce those immigration laws. Whether he’s been placed on administrative leave, I don’t know the answer to that question. I’d refer it to the Department of Homeland Security and they can follow up.

I will say, look, I, I would appreciate everybody saying a prayer for that, that agent. Look, in the past six months. He has been hit twice by a motor vehicle one time. The first time it led to over 30 stitches and very serious injuries to his legs. This is a guy who’s actually done a very, very important job for the United States of America.

He’s been assaulted, he’s been attacked, he’s been injured because of it. He deserves a debt of gratitude, and I think the media prejudging and talking about this guy as if he’s a murderer is one of the most disgraceful things I’ve ever seen from the American media.

Video:

Vance claiming that an ICE agent who killed an American citizen who was acting as an observer deserves our gratitude was bad enough, but what he said about the victim, Renee Good, was even worse.

