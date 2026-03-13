When a president is in office, it is common for the opposition party to blame them for every single bad thing that might happen during their term. During the Obama presidency, Barack Obama got blamed for everything that Republicans thought was bad, because that’s how it goes in politics. The opposition party is going to oppose.

That’s politics.

However, during Donald Trump’s first administration, he tried to blame Barack Obama long after Obama left office.

Six years ago to the day, Trump tried to blame Obama for the coronavirus pandemic nearly four years after Obama left office.

At the time, Trump tweeted:

For decades the CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped. President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.

Their response to H1N1 Swine Flu was a full scale disaster, with thousands dying, and nothing meaningful done to fix the testing problem, until now. The changes have been made and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis. All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!

The pattern is the same. Everything that goes wrong is the previous president’s fault.

This pass-the-buck disease has spread in Trump’s second administration to such a degree that Trump’s VP, JD Vance, is blaming Joe Biden for Trump invading Iran and causing skyrocketing gas prices.

Vance was speaking in North Carolina when he said: