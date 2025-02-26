PoliticusUSA is ad-free, with no billionaire or corporate influence. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The decline of The Washington Post has been kicked into overdrive as billionaire owner and Trump funder Jeff Bezos announced that he has taken over the direction of the opinion page and fired the Opinion Editor.

Bezos posted on X:

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning: I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages. We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others.

There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader’s doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job. I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America’s success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else.

Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity. I offered David Shipley, whom I greatly admire, the opportunity to lead this new chapter. I suggested to him that if the answer wasn’t “hell yes,” then it had to be “no.” After careful consideration, David decided to step away.

This is a significant shift, it won’t be easy, and it will require 100% commitment — I respect his decision. We’ll be searching for a new Opinion Editor to own this new direction. I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America. I also believe these viewpoints are underserved in the current market of ideas and news opinion. I’m excited for us together to fill that void.

Free market, in billionaire speak, is opposition to regulation and worker rights. Personal liberties in the same billionaire speak means that billionaires should have the freedom to do whatever they want.

The Washington Post opinion page is about to become very pro-billionaire because that is what MAGA has become. Even some of the MAGA OGs who thought that they were part of a conservative populist movement are realizing that MAGA is now all about serving billionaires.

Jeff Bezos is going to make sure that The Washington Post will now write in service of the billionaire agenda.

The Washington Post, once one of the most prestigious newspapers in the world, is now a platform for billionaire propaganda.

What do you think of the Bezos direction of The Washington Post? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

