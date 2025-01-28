PoliticusUSA will never bow down to any politician or party. We are proudly ad-free and corporate-free because of the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Jim Acosta Delivers A Powerful Sign-Off

When Jim Acosta occupied the weekend timeslot, often from 4-6 PM ET on Saturdays and Sundays, his show was known for pulling no punches and his barnburner commentaries on politics and the media.

Acosta quickly became must-see television for many Americans, and he regularly beat both MSNBC and Fox News to give CNN rare viewership wins.

When Jeff Zucker was forced out as CNN boss, new management and ownership muzzled Acosta, the commentaries were gone, and soon he was moved to 10 AM ET on weekdays for what became a more traditional newscast, but it still had some of that Acosta punch.

CNN’s current owners Warner Bros. Discovery are hemorrhaging money and they want more deregulation of the media industry, so they tried to win Trump’s favor by changing CNN’s lineup. Since the Trump administration loathes Acosta going back to the time when he was the network’s White House correspondent, it was only a matter of time until the inevitable happened.

Warner Bros. Discovery tried to bury Acosta in the midnight-2 AM ET timeslot, and Acosta decided to move on from CNN.

Video of Acosta’s sign-off at CNN:

Acosta used his sign-off to call out CNN in a professional way and deliver a powerful message to the American people.

Jim Acosta: Don’t Give Into The Lies