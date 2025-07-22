PoliticusUSA is 100% ad and corporate-free, so please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Jim Jordan Deposed in Federal Court about Ohio State University Cover-Up

Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan sat for a depostion under oath on Friday, marking the first time he has been under oath about the Ohio State University sex scandal.

Flying monkeys engaged in a widespread and ongoing cover-up in the Catholic church’s sex abuse scandal, with an Associated Press investigation finding that almost 1,700 priests and clergy credibly accused of sex abuse are unsupervised now, some of them were found as of 2019 to be “teachers, coaches, counselors and also live near playgrounds.”

We also saw this same protect-the-predator/s behavior in the Ohio State University wrestling coach sex abuse scandal. In 2019, an independent report found that the OSU team doctor had committed nearly 1,500 acts of sexual assault and nearly 50 instances of rape during his 20-year tenure.

Former Ohio State University student-athletes filed civil litigation against the school, and now far-Right Republican lawmaker and *current* House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan was deposed in federal court on Friday about the cover-up:

Jordan served as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995 — the same period Strauss was employed by the university. Several survivors have alleged that Jordan was aware of the abuse student-athletes experienced but took no action to report it. Jordan has repeatedly denied these claims.

A university investigation has previously concluded that Dr. Strauss abused at least 177 male students between 1979 and 1996, during his tenure as a physician for Ohio State’s Athletics Department and the campus Student Health Center.

In a new HBO documentary, “Surviving Ohio State,” former Ohio State wrestlers say Ohio Republican Jim Jordan knew about the coach’s abuse. “To say that (Jordan) knew nothing, that nothing ever happened, it’s a flat out lie,” a former Ohio State Wrestler said in the documentary. Jordan has denied ignoring the abuse in his position as the wrestling coach.

The film “indicts those who looked away,” Robin Abcarian wrote in an opinion piece for the Los Angeles Times.

Jordan was deposed on Friday after being accused of ignoring sexual abuse for years, while his Republican colleagues work to shut down knowledge about yet another sexual abuse scandal.

Sexual abuse of children is a crime that often leaves a lifelong imprint on the victim and/or survivor. “Childhood sexual trauma is associated with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, suicide, alcohol problems, and eating disorders,” VAWnet reported.

Perpetrators and enablers come from all political sides, but only one party elevates their known rapist to the head of their party and to be president of the United States of America. That party is currently engaged in trying to hide information about powerful people named in the Epstein files, as Democrats work to make the names public.

While he was forced to testify about the sex abuse scandal that happened while he was at Ohio State, Jim Jordan was also working with his fellow House Republican leaders to block any efforts to release the Epstein files.

Justice has been denied to the Ohio State victims for too long, but through this civil suit, they finally got Jim Jordan under oath, and perhaps accountability could be coming.

