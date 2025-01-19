PoliticusUSA is brought to you ad-free by our subscribers. Please join a community of people who want their opinion and analysis billionaire-free by becoming a subscriber.

Jim Jordan’s Gift To Democrats

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) doesn’t believe in using his power to pass legislation. Jordan is consistently one of the least productive legislators in the House. The fuel that runs Jordan’s right-wing political star is investigating Democrats and doing clean-up for Trump.

With Republicans in control of the entire federal government, Jordan seemed to be out of targets to go after from his perch as chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which is one reason why he is going to investigate 1/6 and Jack Smith, and by investigate I mean, he will push debunked conspiracy theories.

CNN’s Dana Bash asked Jordon, “ You and I spoke in November. I asked you if you would call Jack Smith to testify. You said that you hadn't decided, but it was on the table now. His report has been released. He has stepped down. Will you call him to testify?”

Jordan answered:

We're still looking at all that. One of the things we are going to check into is one of his lawyers.

I mean, this is one of the many issues I think we need, we need, uh, some answers to. But Jay Bratt, one of the guys who worked for him, went to a lawyer who was, who was representing one of the defendants in the case, representing Walt Nauta, said to that lawyer, We didn't know you were a Trump guy. We thought you were interested in this judge position.

You can't do those kind of things. So we're going to investigate that. We're going to look at a number of things Jack Smith didn't include in his report.

Like something that's happened since I was here in November. The 26 confidential human sources who were there on January 6, 2021. 17 within restricted space, four inside the Capitol.

Two were tasked to be there by the FBI…I think there are lots of answers, lots of questions that people, the American people want answers to.

Video:

This all should be music to the ears of Democrats because they have Rep. Jamie Raskin as the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee. The Democrats on the committee will use any hearing that is held on Jack Smith as a platform to remind the American people about Trump’s role in the 1/6 attack. If Jordan invites Smith to testify, it will be a disaster for Trump.

Jim Jordan has spent the last four years trying to whitewash the history of the 1/6 attack, but if he investigates Jack Smith, he will give Democrats another chance to etch the real story of Trump’s insurrection into stone.

What do you think about Jordan’s plan to investigate Jack Smith and 1/6? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

