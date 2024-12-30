Jimmy Carter was not only the longest living ex-president in history, but he lived so long that he outlived one of his New York Times obituary writers.

This was the NYT byline on Carter’s obituary, “By Peter Baker and Roy Reed

Peter Baker is the chief White House correspondent for The Times; Roy Reed, who died in 2017, was a Times national correspondent who for many years covered the South.”

Jimmy Carter outlived one of his obituary writers by seven years. Of all the amazing facts about Carter’s longevity, that might be one of the most amazing.

Carter is being widely and warmly remembered in death in a way that he was not for much of his post-presidential life. The fact that Carter’s name had become shorthand for failed one-term president in many circles was never fair or deserved.

There are plenty of presidents who were elected to two terms that history regards as failures. George W. Bush is a name that springs to mind right away, and it would not be surprising if Donald Trump someday joined that list well.

Jimmy Carter lived an amazing life that was dedicated to decency and service to others. As America is about to face the reality of a government run by billionaires for billionaires, the legacy of Jimmy Carter may only grow and be more fondly remembered.