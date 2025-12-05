Given what has unfolded during the first year of Donald Trump’s second presidential administration, it is clear that many voters made a mistake when they turned their backs on Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and chose to believe the lies that were told to them by Republicans and Donald Trump.

Many voters seem to have cast their ballots under the impression that things could not get worse under a second Trump administration than they were under Biden.

Those voters were wrong.

While prices and inflation were unacceptably high, the rest of the economy was engaging in a stellar rebound and showing strength.

Looking back through the lens of 2025, things weren’t as bad as voters thought, because Donald Trump returned to office and made the economic and cultural situation so much worse.

It turns out that what many in the media, like Jake Tapper, believed was cognitive decline was really undiagnosed cancer.

Joe Biden didn’t vanish into thin air after leaving office in January 2025.

The former president has been undergoing treatment for his cancer and has given a few speeches.

Biden was honored at the LGBTQ+ Leadership Initiative Conference on Friday, where he gave remarks and had an important message for the country.

The former president said:

We’re all here today for the same reason. Same reason. It’s all because we believe in the power of our democracy to pull the nation together. We’re the only country in the world has gone through every crisis and come out stronger than we went into the crisis.

Every time America’s the only country also is founded on an idea. We’re unique. Not a joke. We’re the only country founded on an idea. Every other country in the world is founded on geographic boundaries, religion, ethnicity, but we are an idea, a strong idea, a stronger and more powerful than any dictator or any army, and that in America we hold these truths to be self-evident.

All men are created equal. All deserve to be treated with dignity and throughout their lives, and all of us, each and every one of us deserves that. That’s how I was raised. That’s how many of you raised, I guess too. We’ve never lived up to that idea though. But we’ve never walked away from it. We’ve never walked away from it either.

