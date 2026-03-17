Trump has done many things during his second administration to drive a wedge into his political base. Trump went against conservative economic policy with an illegal tariff regime that the Supreme Court later tossed. The president attacked Second Amendment rights by defending ICE for shooting and killing licensed gun owner Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, but nothing has split Trump’s base like his decision to start a war with Iran.

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If there was one thing that Trump’s supporters could count on for the last decade, it was that Donald Trump would not get the US into foreign wars.

Until 2026, when Trump has been on a military spree around the world that reached a new level with the war against Iran.

Trump’s National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent is connected with right-wing extremist groups and is what looks like a true MAGA believer, which is why Kent’s abrupt resignation over the Iran war was such a rattling experience for MAGA.

If Kent would have quietly resigned, eyebrows would have been raised, but he released a statement debunking the administration’s claims about Iran.

Kent posted on X:

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.



It has been an honor serving under POTUS and DNIGabbard and leading the professionals at NCTC.



May God bless America.

Kent told the truth. Israel pressured Trump into this war, and Trump’s reaction was what you would expect.