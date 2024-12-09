Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said while talking about Trump’s nominees that everything can’t be a freakout, or people will tune out, which is what many Democrats have already done.

Fetterman told CNN’s Manu Raju:

If you really, really want to freak out, that’s your prerogative, but you’re going to have plenty of time to do those things. But me, for me personally, I’m going to be picking my battles. Do you think that voters don’t want to hear Democrats complain about everything Trump is doing? Well, I mean, sure, sometimes we want to push back against core values or other things, but if everything’s a freakout, then people can just tune you out.

So at some point, if you don’t just pick your spots, then no one’s going to just pay attention at that point. Now, he also told me that on the nominees themselves, he’s kind of doing the same thing.

Video:

What Sen. Fetterman was talking about was the fatigue that comes with paying attention to Trump. The mainstream media thought that Democrats would be afraid and come running back to them. Instead, many Democrats don’t want to hear it and have turned out.

They may come back when something big is happening, but they probably won’t get interested again until the midterm election.

As Fetterman said, everything can’t be a freakout or people will stop paying attention.

Trump is going to run another four seasons of his stale and tired reality TV show masking as a presidency. It doesn’t mean that we all have to tune in and pay attention.