The 2026 midterm election is looking like it could be a year for Republicans all the way around. Their president’s approval rating is in the dumpster. The party’s signature legislation is historically unpopular, and a Senate race that was widely thought to be close in Georgia is looking very good in the early going for Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff.

The Ossoff campaign announced some very impressive new fundraising numbers:

Sen. Jon Ossoff’s re-election campaign is building momentum and today announced raising over $10 million in the second quarter of 2025 with $15.5 million in the bank.

The strong Q2 fundraising haul proves that Sen. Ossoff’s re-election campaign is entirely powered by small-dollar donors, with over 387,100 individual donors contributing in 2025. The average contribution remained $32, with nearly 98% of second quarter unitemized contributions being $100 or less. Sen. Ossoff also continues to earn strong support across Georgia, having received donations from 156 out of 159 of the state’s counties.

Sen. Ossoff’s massive momentum heading into next November is palpable, having set up an impressive, early, and strong organizing operation. In the past couple of months alone, thousands attended his first campaign rally of the cycle in Atlanta, over 1,700 people have signed up to volunteer for his campaign, and the Senator has had notable moments taking Donald Trump officials to task over harm to Georgia while garnering tens of millions of views and engagement.

Even Republican pollsters currently show Sen. Ossoff with a lead in the very early stages of the campaign, and neutral polls suggest Ossoff begins with a lead that could be as much as ten points.

When Gov. Brian Kemp decided not to challenge Ossoff, it took away the GOP’s best chance of flipping the seat. Georgia still being Georgia, the race should be viewed as one that will get close, but it is a contest that now leans toward Sen. Ossoff.

The early momentum is clearly with the incumbent Democratic senator. If national conditions continue to deteriorate for the Republican Party, things will look good for Jon Ossoff to win reelection next November.

