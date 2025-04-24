PoliticusUSA is independent and ad-free because of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s voting executive order that required national voter ID and only allowed same-day voting was thought to be illegal from the moment that he signed, and today, a coalition of voting rights groups along with the Democratic Party, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries secured a victory when a federal judge ruled that Trump lacks the authority to force the order to be implemented.

Specifically, Trump can’t direct the US Election Assistance Commission to implement his executive order to require identification to register to vote with the federal voter registration form. The plaintiffs in the cases were granted a temporary restraining order, which means that the centerpiece of Trump’s order will not be able to take effect.

Marcia Johnson, chief counsel of the League of Women Voters of the United States. "While the fight is far from over, we're glad the court agreed that a President cannot ‘short-circuit’ Congress and unilaterally use an illegal executive order to obliterate the rights of millions of voters. Broadly, this executive order and the SAVE Act try to make it more difficult for American voters, particularly women voters, to participate in our elections — but the League hasn't and will not back down. The League of Women Voters will continue to fight to defend our democracy from those who seek to restrict it.”

Trump issued an executive order that was not just illegal, but wildly illegal.