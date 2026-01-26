As the president himself signals a pivot on Minnesota by posting about a “good call” that he had with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the rest of his administration is taking zero responsibility for the murder of Alex Pretti by border patrol agents.

In fact, members of the administration like White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are doubling down and blaming Democratic officials like Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz for Pretti’s death.

At the White House Press Briefing, Leavitt said, “Democrat leaders in Minnesota with Sanctuary City policies have actively defied federal immigration law and the will of the people. And as a result of that defiance, two Minnesotans have now tragically lost their lives on the streets of Tim Waltz’s state.”

In case she didn’t make her point clearly enough for anyone who might have been listening, Leavitt also said:

Governor Waltz and Mayor Fry have shamefully blocked local and state police from cooperating with ICE, actively inhibiting efforts to arrest violent criminals. They have also used their platforms to encourage left-wing agitators to stalk, record, confront, and obstruct federal officers who are just trying to lawfully perform their duties, which has created dangerous situations threatening both these officers and the general public and Minnesotans alike.

This is precisely what unfolded in Minneapolis on Saturday morning, obstructing federal law enforcement and inciting violence against officers is wrong and illegal. This used to be a universally accepted position in the United States amid the hysteria. We must remember how we got here to this moment today and what this Democrat opposition is about.

In true Trump administration fashion, the White House is saying one thing as Trump appears to be starting to cave.

