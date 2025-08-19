PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee, but we need your support. Please stand with us by becoming a subscriber.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is a mirror for what is upsetting Donald Trump. Her briefings are usually intended for an audience of one man in the Oval Office.

What seems to be bothering Donald Trump right now is that people aren’t buying his claim that he is a peacemaking president. Trump really wants a Nobel Peace Prize and has been claiming to cut peace deals left and right, even though the two high profile invasions in Ukraine and Gaza continue to kill innocent civilians daily.

There was an odd hole in Trump’s claim that the meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders was about bringing Russia and Ukraine together.

A New York Times reporter asked Leavitt, “ If the point is to get everybody on the same page, why wouldn't Trump just take the call from Putin while the other leaders were in the room? He said it would be disrespectful to do that, but why is it disrespectful?”

Video:

Leavitt responded:

With all due respect, only a reporter from the New York Times would ask a question like that.

The president met with all of these European leaders at the White House 48 hours after sitting down with President Putin on American soil. In fact, there was so much progress. And the readout that was given to these European leaders immediately following his meeting with President Putin, that every single one of them got on a plane 48 hours later and flew to the United States of America.

And if I could just read for all of you some of the statements from those European leaders yesterday, you had President Zelinskyy himself saying it was a very good conversation. It was really good. We spoke about very sensitive points. The Secretary General, Mark Ruda, it was the president only because of the president that this deadlock was broken by starting a dialogue.

So these leaders who this war is in their backyard, are very grateful that the president took that call and that he was there to provide them with a readout of Russia's thinking on this, something that was not done by the previous administration at all.

Leavitt was correct on one point. Joe Biden definitely would not have invited a wanted war criminal onto US soil and rolled out a red carpet for him.

Trump is reportedly under the delusion that Putin is going to make a peace deal “for him.” Putin doesn’t want a peace deal. Putin wants to take over Ukraine and turn it into an old-school Soviet satellite state.

Putin’s goal is to rebuild the USSR. He is not interested in peace deals or stopping the fighting.

Donald Trump is being played for a fool once again. European leaders came to the White House to prevent Trump from exacerbating the situation by making further concessions to Putin.

The White House’s story doesn’t hold up, just like everything else associated with Trump, the president of peace narrative is a fraud.

