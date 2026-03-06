The Trump administration sank to a new low on Friday after it was reported that Trump’s “friend” Putin is helping Iran with intelligence that can be used against the United States.

ABC News reported:

The U.S. believes that Russia has been providing Iran the locations of American troops in the Middle East, including aircraft and ships, according to two people familiar with the intelligence.

The alleged assistance, first reported by The Washington Post, is alarming because it would enable the Iranians to target specific locations with ballistic missiles and drones, putting U.S. service members at risk.

Any other presidential administration would have retaliated against Russia for helping an enemy that the United States is at war with, but that is not what the White House Press Secretary said.

Karoline Leavitt went on Fox News and downplayed Russia helping Iran:

I’ll leave that to the president to answer himself, but what I will tell you, John, we don’t comment on intelligence reports that are leaked to the press. Whether or not this happened, frankly, it does not really matter because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime.

Video:

Leavitt blew off Russia helping Iran, but as the story blew up, the White House Press Secretary tried to clean it up, but made things worse.