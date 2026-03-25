It is fair to question if any part of the Trump administration is living in reality. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had not held a press briefing in the past two weeks, but on Wednesday, she took questions from reporters, and it didn’t go well.

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Leavitt was asked who Trump is supposedly negotiating with in Iran, and she couldn’t answer.

The Press Secretary said:

I’m not going to get into the details of these negotiations and conversations that continue to take place.

As of course you can imagine they are very sensitive, diplomatic discussions. And I would reiterate, I do recall giving all of you the same answer when we were negotiating the ceasefire between Israel and Gaza gave you the same answer throughout the 12 day war between Iran and Israel. I gave you the same answer with respect to many of the other global conflicts that this administration has negotiated solutions to.

President Trump is going to give his diplomats the freedom that they need to have these sensitive diplomatic discussions without negotiating and litigating them through the news media.

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It is looking more and more likely that these negotiations aren’t real, or that the Trump administration is negotiating with people who have no power to end the war.

Leavitt also had a message for voters who swung back to Trump in 2024 that was not helpful at all for Republicans in 2026.