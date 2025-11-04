Trump and his two administrations have been consistently evasive about his health. Instead of releasing his medical records, Donald Trump has made excuses or only released summaries and notes from his doctors. Trump is the most evasive president since Ronald Reagan when it comes to not disclosing health issues.

The Reagan assessment is retroactive because the American people did not find out the true scope of Reagan’s Alzheimer’s until long after he left office. During his second term, it has long been suspected that Reagan was in decline, and his administration hid it.

Fast-forward forty years, and the American people are watching an unpopular president show signs of cognitive decline regularly.

One week ago, Donald Trump bragged about taking another dementia test:

They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have, uh, AOCs, low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass like the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed, I took, those are very hard. Uh, they’re really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but their cognitive tests, uh, let AOC go against Trump.

Okay, let Jasmine go against Trump. I don’t think, Jasmine, the first couple of questions are easy, a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe. You know, when you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.

In the same conversation with reporters, Trump also bragged about having an MRI and bragged that it was perfect.

Nobody asked why Trump had the MRI until one week later.

Read and watch Karoline Leavitt’s answer below.