PolitcusUSA is solely reader-supported. Your subscriptions power our work, so please subscribe.

According to Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) multiple whistleblowers have come forward to claim that Trump FBI Director nominee Kash Patel has been illegally supervising a purge of the bureau.

Durbin said on the Senate floor:

Multiple whistleblowers have disclosed to my staff highly credible information. Indicating that Mr. Kash Patel has been personally directing the ongoing purge of senior law enforcement officials at the FBI. Let me remind you, Mr. President. Mr. Patel, at this moment in time, is not on any public payroll, nor does he have any authority by our government.

…

According to my whistleblower sources, Mr. Patel is receiving information from It is unacceptable for a nominee with no legal or current role in government to personally direct the unjustified and potentially illegal firings of dedicated, nonpartisan professionals at the FBI. If these allegations are true, then Mr.

Patel may have committed perjury before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The day after the meeting I described, where Mr. Patel's desire for FBI officials to be fired more quickly was discussed, was Mr. Patel's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. So the morning after, he's putting the heat on the leadership at the FBI to dismiss more people more quickly.