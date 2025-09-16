PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and will give you news and opinion that is beholden to no person or party. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

FBI Director Kash Patel has a lot of problems right now. Many in the Trump administration feel that he bungled the Charlie Kirk investigation, and his public feud with AG Pam Bondi over the Epstein files has caused division in the administration.

According to a recent Fox News story, Trump still supports Patel, but others have their knives out for him, which makes Tuesday’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee feel like a make-or-break moment for the FBI Director, and so far it looks more break than make.

Senate Judiciary Committee ranking member Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) asked, “Director Patel, to your knowledge, did a whistleblower ever make a disclosure to Attorney General Bondi indicating that the New York Field Office was withholding Epstein related records?”

Patel answered, “ I'm not familiar with that whistleblower there.”

Durbin asked, “In response to the blowback she received, Attorney General Bondi also pushed the FBI to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records. On an arbitrarily short deadline in March and the FBI was directed to flag any documents that mentioned President Trump. Nothing came of that review until July when DOJ and FBI released an unsigned memorandum stating there is no incriminating client list. Why was this July 7th memorandum unsigned?”