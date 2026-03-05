Things are getting very weird in the Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff election in Texas.

After Trump tried to end the runoff by volunteering to host a Bachelor-style reality show where he gets to pick the nominee, either Paxton or Sen. John Cornyn, and the person who doesn’t get the endorsement has to drop out, Attorney General Paxton apparently shouted, " Hold my felony indictment, and made his own offer.

PoliticusUSA is non-partisan and not beholden to any political party, corporation, or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s offer was based on an attempt to disenfrancise REPUBLICAN voters in Texas, which proves that the president doesn’t want anyone of vote in the United States.

The president’s offer sank faster than his approval after he launched the Iran war and raised gas prices, but in a sign that even Paxton seems to know that he is an anchor who might be destined to lose, the AG made his own offer to drop out of the race, but the offer was so bonkers and politically loaded that it is a spectacle even in a runoff election that is turning into a circus.

Paxton posted on X: