When King Charles visited the US recently, it was meant to be a diplomatic mission to repair the US/UK relationship that Trump had damaged.

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Charles addressed Congress and showed more support for democracy in the United States and around the world than Trump ever has, which is amazing because King Charles is a monarch and Trump is a democratically elected president, yet a king is more pro-democracy than an American president.

Trump doesn’t understand anything beyond the most superficial elements, but he really wants to be a king.

He wants to be what he thinks a king is, which is why he has turned the Oval Office into something that a person with no concept of taste or regalness thinks a palace should look like.

This is what Trump has done to the Oval Office:

Now imagine being a person on a diplomatic mission who gets overpaid for his ceremonial duties, but his only job is to be as polite and diplomatic as possible, and he walks into the image above, as Donald Trump beams with pride.

At an event in the White House, Trump showed his cluelessness by volunteering to reporters what he thought was a compliment from King Charles, but it definitely was not.