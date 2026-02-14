Kristi Noem wants to be president, and she is using the Department of Homeland Security as her launching pad to act like a shadow president while Trump is in office.

The Wall Street Journal recently published a story on Noem’s White House ambitions and the clown show she is running at DHS:

Early in the administration, Noem allotted $200 million from the department’s budget to air an ad campaign featuring her warning immigrants in the country illegally—in English—to “leave now.”

The ads rankled many inside the administration because they believed the campaign was more focused on her than the administration’s message, and signaled Noem’s own presidential aspirations.

The secretary refers to internal meetings at DHS with subagency heads as “cabinet meetings,” which some staff see as further evidence, according to people familiar with the meetings.

Noem is a Trump family values Republican who is reportedly carrying on an affair with Corey Lewandowski even though both are currently married. In another time, a person who is making those alleged life choices would be disqualified from the presidency, but in Trump’s party, she can view herself as a 2028 contender.

The DHS Secretary, just like the rest of the Executive Branch, has no role in overseeing elections in the United States.

This hasn’t stopped Noem and her endless presidential campaign in the shadows from wading into the SAVE Act, which is already dead on arrival in the Senate.