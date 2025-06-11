PoliticusUSA will never sanewash the insane. Please support our independent voice by becoming a subscriber.

Things are not going well for Donald Trump in Los Angeles. The president federalized the National Guard and sent the Marines to Los Angeles to inflame and provoke violence in the community.

The widespread violence that Trump hoped for, which would have given him a pretext to use more military resources to attack cities all over the United States with large-scale immigration raids, has not materialized.

Trump has already lost the battle of Los Angeles and has descended into conspiracy theories to attempt to support his failing provocation.

The conspiracy theories escalated on Wednesday when White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about Trump’s claims of there being paid insurrectionists in Los Angeles.

Video:

Leavitt answered:

The president spoke about this last night when he returned from Fort Bragg because frankly, the president has a lot of common sense. And if you look at some of the imagery that we ever seen received from the Department of Homeland Security and ICE and Law Enforcement who are on the ground, you'll see boxes and boxes of very professionalized masks and rioting equipment being dropped off for these protesters. So it's a good question the president is raising. We are looking into about who is funding these, insurrectionists and these rioters and these protesters and these illegal criminals.