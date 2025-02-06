PoliticusUSA is solely supported by our readers. Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.

There is so much corruption associated with the current Trump administration that it is easy for some of it to get lost in the daily shuffle, which is exactly what those working in the Trump administration are hoping for.

Lawrence O’Donnell pointed out a bit of corruption that could have fallen through the cracks.

O’Donnell said:

Clarence Thomas decided to disgrace himself publicly once again. By going to the Oval Office to do the swearing in of Donald Trump's Attorney General, Pam Bondi.

Now, have Supreme Court Justices participated in swearing ins of that sort before?

Yes. However, no President of the United States, in his first week in office, decided by his own hand to write out a provision of the United States Constitution. To simply write out, cross it out, birthright citizenship.

