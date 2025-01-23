The Daily is ad-free thanks to the support of our subscribers. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Lawrence O’Donnell Shows How Low Trump Will Go

What did the American people think they were voting for when those who did so cast their ballots for Trump? Some thought they were voting for a man who could make the economic damage from COVID go away. Some thought they were voting for someone who would improve their financial situation. Others were just mad and wanted a change.

None of these people thought that they were voting for a president who would pardon a child pornographer, but that’s what they got.

On his MSNBC show The Last Word, Lawrence O’Donnell said:

Trump did not end the Ukraine war on day one. Trump did not do a mass roundup of people in this country for deportation on day one. But on day one, Donald Trump did pardon a child pornographer. No president's ever done that. Donald Trump pardoned the biggest worldwide drug dealer in history. Two pardons that no other president in history would ever consider.

And tonight, and tonight. And tonight Donald Trump said moments ago on Fox that parents that a child leaves home as a boy and comes back two days later as a girl, a parent doesn't want to see that. And there are states where that can happen. Now, if Joe Biden or any other president Had ever said something as insanely false as that, as impossible as that.

…

You can imagine the screaming outrage that you would get from the White House press corps. And you can right now imagine that there won't be any from this White House press corps about that. Statement that a child leaves home as a boy and comes back two days later as a girl. And there are states where that can happen.

That is like saying a child leaves home as a boy and comes back two years later, two days later as a horse. It can not happen. There is a demented, pathological liar in the White House talking like that. And the White House Press Corps will accept that. And not scream about that, as they screamed so constantly during the last presidency.

And there will probably be no questions of Donald Trump, there haven't been any so far, about him pardoning someone who used child pornography. The child pornography user is also a Donald Trump fan, who was at the Capitol on January 6th attacking police officers. Federal prosecutors said Andrew Kyle Grigsby was the tip of the spear on the West Front of the Capitol when he wasn't busy committing crimes for Donald Trump.