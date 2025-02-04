PoliticusUSA is ad-free, corporate-free, and billionaire-free because of the support of readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Treasury Secretary won’t be impeached. Republicans in the House lack the courage to even think the thought about a member of Trump’s administration, but MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell raised an important point.



O’Donnell said:

Of all the horrendous things that have happened in the Trump regime just in the last weekend. Nothing. is potentially more dangerous than that. Nothing is more corrupt than that. Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary is now the first Treasury Secretary in history who should be impeached. Impeached for handing those keys to the Treasury to Elon Musk.

It would be like having the richest customer of a bank telling the bank president, Hey, I want to see everyone else's accounts at the bank. And the bank president just opens the books to let the richest customer of the bank see and do whatever he wants. And to extend this example a bit, imagine that the richest customer of that bank actually hates that bank.

…

The one thing we do know. is that there's nothing good that they can do inside the Treasury of the United States. And the other thing we know is that nothing like this has ever happened before in the history of the United States of America. On Friday, the career Treasury official who has served under every Republican and every Democratic president of the last 30 years, David Lebrecht, resigned from the Treasury after Treasury Secretary Scott Besant Pushed him out of his position and handed the keys to the Treasury to Elon Musk.

And for that, the Treasury Secretary should be impeached. Won't be, of course, but should. Republicans would never, never conduct an impeachment against anyone in Trump world.

Video:

Here’s the thing. Democrats don’t need a majority in the House to introduce articles of impeachment against Bessent. The articles would force the media to cover and talk about the Trump administration in the context of wrongdoing.

The media coverage needs to advance beyond OMG, look what Trump is doing and start telling people that what Trump and his little buddy Elon are doing is illegal and is going to have bad consequences for you.

There has been too much coverage that sounds just like Trump’s first term. The American people don’t need to know what Trump is saying. They need to know what Trump is doing.

Democrats have improved the pushback in the last several days, but they need to flip the conversation and start talking about this administration in terms of criminality and what it means to the American people.

Scott Bessent won’t be impeached this year, but House Democrats sure as hell need to try.

What do you think about articles of impeachment against the Treasury Secretary? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment