In the constant stream of intentional chaos that Trump and his pal Elon Musk are dishing out on a daily basis, it is easy for things to get lost.

The closure of the JFK Presidential Library due to DOGE cuts got some attention, but MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell picked up on something that may have been overlooked.

Video:

O’Donnell said:

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston is the best presidential library in the country, completed in 1979. It became the model that all subsequent presidential libraries aspired to. And today Donald Trump closed the John F. Kennedy presidential library. Presidential libraries are quasi-government operations that fall under the jurisdiction of the National Archives. The John F. Kennedy Library has federal employees. The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation put out a statement today saying that the sudden closing of the library today was forced, quote, by the sudden dismissal of federal employees.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump were not asked about that on Fox tonight. Today, Elon Musk and Donald Trump decided to close the presidential library of the assassinated president, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was a Democrat. The Nixon Library was open all day today.