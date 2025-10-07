An argument can be made that nobody in mainstream media has taken a steeper tumble during Trump 2.0 than CNN’s Jake Tapper.

After losing his book deal, Tapper hopped onto Alex Thompson’s book, which read like a conspiracy theory or one of Tapper’s fiction novels about what he believed was Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and the alleged cover-up during the 2024 campaign.

CNN endlessly hyped the book, which had strong pre-sales, and then the book fell like a stone in the sea, as Biden didn’t have cognitive decline but was instead suffering from undiagnosed cancer.

The spectacle tarnished Tapper in the eyes of many viewers, but the same CNN host who believed that Biden was in cognitive decline because of the way that the former president answered questions turned around and conducted an interview with the current president, who is showing signs of decline by text.

The hypocrisy of this double standard did not go unnoticed by MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, who said in part:

Donald Trump has become harder to get on Sunday morning, but the desperation remains and I guess deepens. And so yesterday morning, CNN presented a interview with CNN that they can’t even prove was Donald Trump. They called it breaking news. They called it quote, an exclusive new interview with President Trump. That’s what they called it. Before the interviewer said this, the president answered my questions on text about his hopes for this nascent deal, what you gave him the questions in writing.

So now, instead of letting Trump hide in a phone call where we can at least know that it’s him talking, that Donald Trump gets to hide behind the black screen of texting. We actually have no idea who texted the replies in that interview. CNN is unable to prove that Donald Trump was actually doing that texting.

When the history of Donald Trump’s mental decline is written, it will no doubt include that interview yesterday as a turning point in Donald Trump’s White House, dealing with the challenge of Donald Trump trying to answer questions during this period of obvious mental decline for Donald Trump.

