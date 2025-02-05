PoliticusUSA is ad-free and independent because of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Out Trump’s Stupid Distractions

In case it hasn’t become painfully obvious over the past two weeks, Donald Trump doesn’t want to discuss what his administration is doing. He wants to puff out his chest about tariff victories that never happened and spew nonsense about the US owning Gaza, but he doesn’t want to talk about in any detail what is going on with USAID or Elon Musk and the Department of Treasury.

The main reason why Trump doesn’t have to talk about it because the mainstream media never asks.

Lawrence O’Donnell said:

But he managed to hijack the programming of some news networks so that they are not talking about life-saving medicine. being blocked from children. And they're not talking about starvation, preventing food that the United States Agency for International Development is not delivering tonight because of Donald Trump and Elon Musk who decided to illegally shut down that agency, stop all the employees of USAID around the world from doing their jobs.

There is a famine in Sudan. And USAID had food shipments on the way that Elon Musk decided to stop, because Elon Musk does not believe those people in Africa should be fed. He apparently does not believe that they have a right to life. The richest person in the world decided that the poorest people in the world should starve.

The richest person in the world decided that the poorest people in the world should die. And the President of the United States, who lied about Gaza in that press conference tonight, was not asked a single question about why he is blocking life saving medicine to babies, to mothers, to grandmothers, and why he's blocking the delivery of food to starving people.

Not one question. Because he threw out that madness about Gaza becoming the Riviera of the Middle East, and the reporters fell for it. The reporters chased him. The reporters all wanted to waste their questions on the infrastructure weak goofiness of that press conference. Every single question they asked Donald Trump about infrastructure during his first presidency was a wasted question.

And every single question they asked tonight about the United States owning Gaza was a wasted question. The starving people dependent on food from USAID, the sick people dying, people dying dependent on medicine and medical care from USAID did not hear a question asked on their behalf tonight by the White House press corps.

Lawrence O’Donnell highlighted how the game works. The manipulation isn’t limited to mainstream outlets. There are plenty of places on the left that are trying to get your attention with Trump outrage clickbait. The problem is that when these places go for distraction, they aren’t covering the things that the Trump administration is doing that they don’t want the American people to see.

And there is always something that they don’t want you to see.

Don’t fall for the distraction. Trump is going to say things every day for the next four years. His voice should sound like the adults in Peanuts cartoons.

Trump’s words are background noise that is only there to confuse and distract.

Every time Trump and the media are rewarded for their distractions, it is a loss for the American people.

Actions really do speak louder than words.

