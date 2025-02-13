PoliticusUSA is an independent, non-corporate voice in these difficult times. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

There is something brewing in the country right now. You can feel it in the grassroots. There was no shock and awe after Donald Trump won a victory that would send him back to the White House. People may have unplugged, but they have recharged and returned, not afraid but ready for a fight.

Donald Trump could have short-circuited any potential movement against him by taking office and governing responsibly. He could have moved to deal with prices and inflation.

He did not.

Instead, he unleashed Elon Musk and Project 2025, while inflation has come roaring back to new highs, and it seems like some of the people who voted for Donald Trump in 2024 are getting ticked off.

Lawrence O’Donnell said on The Last Word:

Well, if you disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president, you are not alone. 52 percent disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president in a new Marquette University poll released today. And that is 2 percent more than the total number of people who voted against Donald Trump in the presidential election, which means that some of those Trump voters now disapprove of Donald Trump, maybe a couple of percent of them.

Video of Lawrence O’Donnell:

And they have a right to disapprove of Donald Trump's job as president. If they believed Donald Trump in the presidential campaign when he said this. “When I win I will immediately bring prices down starting on day one. “ Well, we're past day one and today the business, news media, was buzzing, not in a good way, about a surge in inflation reported today.