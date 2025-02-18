PoliticusUSA is independent, ad-free, and solely supported by our readers. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell didn’t hold anything back while discussing the threat that Elon Musk poses to the more than 70 million Americans who receive Social Security.

Video of O’Donnell:

O’Donnell said:

The breaking news of the night is that Elon Musk is now inside Social Security. And so for the first time in American history, Social Security payments are not guaranteed. Since the delivery of the first Social Security check in 1940 to the first Social Security recipient, Ida May Fuller, Social Security checks have never been.

A day late or a dollar short, not once. But Elon Musk's illegal specialty when he takes over agencies of the federal government is to stop payments. And so these 71 million people who receive Social Security payments every month for the first time in history can no longer be sure if the next payment is coming.

Michelle King was the acting commissioner of Social Security until either yesterday or today. Rumors started reaching me early this afternoon from people with expert knowledge of the workings of Social Security that the musk coup at Social Security was underway. There is a line of succession for acting commissioners of Social Security.

When a commissioner of Social Security leaves office before a new commissioner has been confirmed by the Senate, then the deputy commissioner shall be the acting commissioner, according to that written line of succession. And that is exactly how Michelle King. who has been with the Social Security Administration since 1994, took office.