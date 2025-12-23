Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), an official with The Kennedy Center, has filed a lawsuit arguing that Donald Trump did not have the legal authority to add his name to the center, and should be ordered to remove it.

Rep. Beatty has been instrumental in providing the American people the facts about the vote to add to Trump’s name to the Kennedy Center. Beatty was on the call where the vote was held and reported that Trump’s allies muted opponents of the name change and did not allow them to vote no.

The White House claimed that the board decided to honor Trump, but those who were involved with the Kennedy Center suggest that Trump has been maneuvering for the name change since he returned to the White House.

Beatty argues in her lawsuit:

Plaintiff actually sought to prevent the name change but was prevented from even voicing her opposition at the Board meeting. Any further efforts to convince Defendants to follow the law would be futile. Unless and until this Court intervenes, the effort to corrupt the Kennedy Center into a vanity project for Defendant Trump will continue to harm the institution. Congress has determined that the Kennedy Center’s purpose is to serve as a living memorial to President Kennedy.

