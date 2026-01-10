The ICE agent who shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, MN, was able to shoot cell phone video of the entire interaction while it was going on, including the shooting.

The video was leaked by someone to the right-wing media website Alpha News. Before we break down or discuss the video, keep in mind that it is unknown if the video has been edited or manipulated in any way. All that was posted was 47 seconds of video.

In the video, Good tells the agent that she is not mad at him. Twenty seconds later, he shoots her in the head. The video clearly shows Good trying to drive away. The ICE agent was not hit by the car or run into.

The video:

Conservatives and the administration are trying to spin the video into something that it is not. Their motivation for leaking the video, and since the footage was given to a right-wing website, it is clear which side of the partisan aisle the video came from.

If they thought the video itself helped the cause of the ICE agent who shot Good, DHS would have released it themselves, and it would have been immediately all over Fox News, but there appears to be a motivation beyond spin for putting this video out there.

