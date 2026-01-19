Donald Trump 25th Amendment proofed his second administration before he took office. As discussed in my recent video and story, Trump chose loyalty over competence when he picked his cabinet.

The president did this for a reason. Not only did he make it impossible for members of his administration to tell him no, but Trump also made sure that there was going to be no one in his administration who could gather the support needed to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.

After the 1/6 attack, John Hudak wrote for Brookings:

America is not helpless in this moment. There is a means for the government to protect the people from Donald Trump. The vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can use Section IV of the 25th Amendment to declare the president unfit for office. And he is. It would not throw out the results of the 2016 election, as some would argue. It would reinforce that the people elected someone who swore an oath, that person has violated that oath, and the 2016 election selected a vice president to stand ready to fulfill the office if necessary. It is now necessary for Mike Pence to become acting president.

The process is a complicated one, but it is one that would allow a Republican with allegiance to his country, rather than allegiance solely to himself, to serve out the remaining days of this administration. If the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet declare the president incapacitated, the transmit that message to the Congress, and the powers of the presidency transfer to Mike Pence. The president can notify Congress that he is no longer incapacitated, and once again the vice president a majority of the Cabinet can once again notify Congress that the president remains incapacitated. At that point, the decision of presidential incapacitation rests with Congress, which will debate the issue and if a two-thirds vote of both the House and Senate agree with presidential incapacitation, the powers of the presidency will remain with the vice president.

Trump replaced Mike Pence with ambitious sycophant JD Vance. It is Trump first Speaker, Mike Johnson, not John Boehner or Paul Ryan, who is the Speaker of the House. John Thune, not Trump critic Mitch McConnell, is the Republican Senate Majority Leader.

Trump has removed his critics and replaced them with blind loyalists, so it will take a movement to remove this president, and that movement starts with the letter that he sent to European leaders.

European leaders have promised a strong response to Trump’s “economic blackmail.”

