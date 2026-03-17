Even though Trump claimed to have a few US allies who have committed to sending ships to help open the Strait of Hormuz, all of America’s traditional allies have turned Trump down flat after he demanded that they join the war to help.

NBC News reported on some of the rejections:

In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been criticized by Trump for not taking part in the initial attack on Iran.

Starmer told a news conference Monday he was “working with all of our allies, including our European partners,” to “restore the freedom of navigation” as quickly as possible.

“Ultimately, we have to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ensure stability on the market,” he said. “That is not a simple task.”

But Starmer made it clear that he would not be drawn into “the wider war,” and that any Hormuz mission should be a broader effort — including the U.S. and Gulf states — rather than something for NATO.

Meanwhile, Japan and Australia said they had no plans to send ships to aid Trump’s request.

In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed something akin to never wanting NATO’s help anyway, but it was Senate’s chief Middle East warmonger, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who tantrumed on X.

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