The corporate media’s reaction to the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) overnight has not been to reflect on a complicated political legacy, which isn’t complicated upon examination, but it has been to give Graham what he always wanted.

All of those Sunday morning show appearances and never meeting a camera that he didn’t love mean that Graham is getting lionized by the corporate media because he played their game.

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For those who don’t know, Graham’s death was announced overnight in a brief statement from his office:

On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.

Graham has spent the past decade spending almost all of his time gluing himself to Donald Trump.

The president posted on his Truth Social account:

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!

It is typical of Trump that the death of a man who trashed the legacy that he was building to serve him gets two sentences on social media. Trump has spent years going on longer rants about windmills on the platform, but Graham gets two sentences.

A special Republican primary must be held by August 11 to pick a new Senate nominee for the party, and South Carolina Gov. McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement to finish out the remainder of Graham’s term.

In the bigger picture, the death of Lindsey Graham is another political highway marker in the death of Trumpism.